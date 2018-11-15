A Steilacoom sweep. Emeka Egbuka’s epic week vs. Sequim lands him two News Tribune preps honors

In our final News Tribune Preps football poll, Steilacoom’s Emeka Egubka wins both the top play and player of the week awards. For this week’s nominees, click here.
Egbuka won an overwhelming 60 percent of the vote to claim player of the week honors. Against Sequim, he caught eight passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns. One of those touchdowns, an 80-yard touchdown pass from quarterback JJ Lemming, was the winner for the News Tribune’s Play of the Week. That play won 65 percent of the vote.
We thank all of you who voted or nominated a play or player this season. We will be returning for basketball season so if you see a fantastic performance from a girl or boys game, let us know using the hashtag #TNTPow or email me at @ahammond@thenewstribune.com
