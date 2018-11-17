Despite the all of the season’s ups and downs, the Huskies still control their Pac-12 fate

Washington tight end Drew Sample (88) and Washington tight end Cade Otton (87) celebrate Otton’s touchdown catch in the first quarter. The Washington Huskies played the Oregon State Beavers in a NCAA football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com