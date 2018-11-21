Sports

All-Time Apple Cup. Here’s what happens when you take the greatest Cougars and Huskies and battle it out

By Andrew Hammond

November 21, 2018 01:57 PM

The Apple Cup logo is seen on the field. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017.
In 110 Apple Cups, there’s been many great players from Washington and Washington State.

Could you imagine what it would be like to get all of the best of the best together and play one Ultimate Apple Cup? Well, we did.

It would be the greatest Apple Cup of all-time... if things like time and space weren’t an issue. Thankfully, on the internet, it’s not a problem.

Mind you it’s not easy to pick these teams. Would Cougs fans prefer one of their legendary quarterbacks over Alex Brink, who never lost an Apple Cup? And which two Husky running backs to pick?

Keep reading to find out. Enjoy.

Washington State offense

Quarterback: Drew Bledsoe

Running backs: Jerome Harrison and Rueben Mayes

Wide receivers: Marquess Wilson and Vince Mayle

Tight end: Pat Beach

Offensive line: Mel Hein, Mike Utley, Cody O’Connell, Derrick Roche, Joe Dahl

Washington State defense

Defensive line: Rien Long, Hercules Mata’afa, Chad Eaton, DeWayne Patterson

Linebackers: James Darling, Anthony McClanahan, Mark Fields

Secondary: Marcus Trufant, Deone Bucannon, Paul Sorenson, Ken Greene

Punter/Kicker: Jason Hanson

Head coach: Mike Price

Washington offense

Quarterback: Cody Pickett

Running backs: Myles Gaskin and Napoleon Kauffman

Wide receivers: Dante Pettis and Mario Bailey

Tight end: Austin Seferian-Jenkins

Offensive line: Olin Kreutz, Benji Olson, Lincoln Kennedy, Mike Zandofsky, Jeff Toews

Washington defense

Defensive line: Steve Emtman, Reggie Rogers, Doug Martin, Larry Triplett

Linebackers: Ben Burr-Kirven, Shaq Thompson, Dave Hoffmann

Secondary: Budda Baker, Lawyer Milloy, Sidney Jones, Calvin Jones

Punter/Kicker: Chuck Nelson

Head coach: Don James

So, where is this game going to be played at? I mean, is there any question? It’s the greatest setting in college football. Of course we’re playing this at Husky Stadium. No offense to those who wave the banner of the Cougars but Martin Stadium isn’t exactly the most picturesque setting.

Prediction

Well, you’ve got the best of both sides and in a close game I’ve the the Huskies outlasting the Cougars. The difference being a late TD by Myles Gaskin gives UW a 35-31 lead. As Bledsoe leads the Cougars down the field, he’s intercepted in end zone by Budda Baker to preserve the 35-31 Husky victory.

I hope 111th edition of the Apple Cup gives us that type of excitement.

