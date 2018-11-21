All-Time Apple Cup. Here’s what happens when you take the greatest Cougars and Huskies and battle it out

The Apple Cup logo is seen on the field. The University of Washington Huskies played the Washington State University Cougars in the the 110th Apple Cup at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com