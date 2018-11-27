Here’s five things you need to know about this week’s opponent, the San Francisco 49ers

In what was once one of the more premier rivalries in the NFL is now just a throwaway game in the first month of December. The San Francisco 49ers travel to Seattle this weekend and while the names like Harbaugh, Willis, and Kaepernick are gone the 49ers do have a player Seahawks fans know well.
Here’s the five things you need to know about the San Francisco 49ers.
With the first pick in the 2019 NFL draft…
While Seattle is battling it out with Dallas, Detroit, Washington, and Carolina for the playoffs, the San Francisco 49ers are at the other end. They’re in a battle with the Oakland Raiders and Arizona Cardinals — all with 2-9 records — for the top pick in next year’s NFL draft.
CYBER MONDAY SALE!
Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday!
#ReadLocal
If the 49ers do get the top pick, they will probably not get a QB since Jimmy Garoppolo is returning from injury. So what could the 49ers do? Well, Mel Kiper has two defensive linemen, Ohio State’s Nick Bosa and Houston’s Ed Oliver, as the projected top picks. Considering the 49ers rank 27th overall in team defense it might not be a bad place to start rebuilding.
Hello, old friend
Seahawks fans have never seen Richard Sherman on CenturyLink Field in anything but a Seahawks jersey. Now, the future Seahawks ring of honor member will take the field in a 49ers uniform.
If you haven’t kept up with Sherman’s first season as a 49er, you haven’t missed much. Sherman has bounced back from last year’s Achilles injury, but he hasn’t been the playmaker like he was in his prime with the Seahawks. Interesting stat to note: Sherman does not have an interception as a 49er. In his now seven seasons in the league, he’s yet to go without a season where he doesn’t grab an interception.
Not by air but by land... with caution
Considering Grappolo’s injury, the 49ers want to attack teams by pounding the rock. The 49ers rank fourth in rushing in the league and but — and this helps explain that 2-9 record — they lead the league in fumbles with 22. The Seahawks forced five fumbles last week against Carolina (none recovered, however) and might get a chance to do that again.
Seattle, meet Nick Mullens
If Nick Mullens were to walk around Pike Place Market wearing a shirt that said, “Hi, my name is Nick Mullens” you probably wouldn’t believe him. I’m here to tell you a little more about the 49ers starting quarterback for Sunday’s game.
* Mullens was a four-year starter at Southern Mississippi where he’s the all-time leader in every passing category ... and yes, even over Brett Favre.
* Mullens wasn’t verified on Twitter until his breakout game against the Raiders in week nine.
* In Mullens first road start this past week in Tampa, he was 18 of 32 for 221 yards passing and one touchdown and two interceptions.
And those are the facts you need to know about Nick Mullens.
0-for the road
At this point in the in the season, each of the NFL’s 32 teams have played at least five or six road games. Two of those teams stand out: Green Bay and San Francisco. Why? Because they are the only teams not to win a game this season away from home.
The boys in Vegas have Seattle as an 11-point favorite over the 49ers. Should the 49ers fail to win this week in Seattle, they’ll have just one road game left: At Los Angeles. So there’s a good chance they won’t win away from the Bay in 2018.
Comments