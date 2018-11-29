College football, NFL, soccer, boxing, basketball. Sporting events watch this weekend

This weekend loaded with a ton of sports. From conference title games in college football to very important NFL and NBA games. There is no stone left unturned for finding something to watch.
Thursday, Nov. 29
Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors (NBA-TNT 5:00 PM)
One currently leads their conference while the other one is sitting second in theirs. It may not be who you think it is either. The Toronto Raptors currently have the best record in the NBA. Tonight, they host the back-to-back defending NBA Champions. If Toronto wants to be taken seriously, they need to win games like this.
New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys (NFL-FOX, Amazon Prime and NFL Network 5:20 PM)
About two months ago, this game was looking like another throwaway Thursday Night Football game. Now, it may be the first of potentially two games against the NFC’s best teams over the last few weeks. The Cowboys have won three games in a row while the Saints have the league’s longest win streak with 10-straight wins. One of these streaks will come to an end in “Jerryworld”.
MLS Cup semifinals (second leg) (MLS-FS1 4:30 PM and 6:30 PM on ESPN)
As we move into Friday, we will know who is playing for the MLS Cup on Dec. 8. Things seem to be settled in the Eastern Conference where Atlanta holds a 3-0 aggregate lead over the New York Red Bulls. In the Western Confernece, Portland and Sporting KC played to a 0-0 draw in their first game so the winner Thursday’s match wins it.
Friday, Nov. 30
Utah vs. Washington (Pac-12 Title Game-FOX 5:00 PM)
No, there is not going to be a playoff appearance on the line but that does not lessen the importance of this game. Winner of this one heads to the Rose Bowl and the loser more than likely misses out on a New Year’s Six Bowl.
Dallas at Los Angeles Lakers (NBA League Pass-7:30 PM)
Sure, LeBron is the main draw in this but it’s a player on the Mavericks that deserves some love. First-year player Luka Doncic is emerging as the early favorite for NBA Rookie of the Year. Here’s a sample of what he’s been doing this season.
Saturday, Dec. 1
Texas vs. Oklahoma (Big 12 Title Game-ABC 9 AM)
Oklahoma can take care of business on their end of the College Football Playoff puzzle if they beat the Texas Longhorns. The Sooners sit in the fifth spot in this week’s CFP poll and a win would put them in position to reach the playoff for the second time in school history. Revenge will also be on the minds of the Sooners as their only loss of the 2018 season came at the hands of the Longhorns in a 48-45 defeat.
Gonzaga at Creighton (College Basketball-FOX 11:00 AM)
Taking your No. 1 ranking on the road for the first time? Good luck Zags. All kidding aside, this is the first of a four-game gauntlet that will include Tennessee, Washington and North Carolina. Who would’ve thought that Creighton might be the easiest one out of the group?
Purdue at Michigan (College Basketball-ESPN 12:30 PM)
One of the nation’s hottest teams right now is Michigan. The Wolverines beat North Carolina 84-67 on Wednesday night and now open Big Ten play with Purdue. The Boilermakers, losers of two of three, need to avoid a loss to start conference play.
Memphis vs. Central Florida (AAC Title Game-ABC 12:30 PM)
For all you folks in Boise or Fresno, you need to be watching this game. If Central Florida fails to win its conference title game against Memphis, they will fall out of the New Year’s Six bowl picture. That would make the Mountain West Championship Game the new battle for the “Group of Five” bid. The main storyline in this will be how does UCF regroup after losing QB Mckenzie Milton for the season with a devastating knee injury. If Boise State and Fresno State weren’t big Memphis fans last week, they sure are now.
Boise State vs. Fresno State (MWC Title Game-ESPN 4:45 PM)
The showdown between the Broncos and Bulldogs could be for a spot in the Peach Bowl. The Broncos won the first game between these two back in early November and since then, we’ve been bracing for a rematch. For all of the great things he’s done in his career, Broncos QB Brett Rypien has never played in a New Year’s Six bowl.
Ohio State vs. Northwestern (Big Ten Title Game-FOX 5:00 PM)
By this time, we will have known about the fate of Oklahoma vs. Texas in the Big 12 title game. Ohio State will know what they need to do, it could be as simple as just winning and they’re reached the CFP. The other scenario is if Oklahoma wins but their defense struggles and they don’t look impressive as a whole. A solid performance from the Buckeyes could be enough to push the Buckeyes past the Sooners for that final playoff spot.
Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury (Boxing-Showtime PPV 6:00 PM)
“Creed II” isn’t the only thing that’s big in boxing these days. Saturday night will be a throwback of sorts for sports fans. A heavyweight bout for the WBC World Championship between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. Wilder is currently 40-0 with 39 knockouts and Fury is a long-awaited showdown that boxing fans have been very excited about.
Things went to another level this week at the face-off between the two on Wednesday.
This is gonna be fun.
Sunday, Dec. 2
Arsenal vs. Tottenham (Premier League Soccer-NBCSN 6:05 AM)
Is it early? Yes. It it a huge rivalry with implications for the Premier League top four? Yes.
The “North London Derby” goes down at Wembley Stadium. For Tottenham, third in the Premier League table. host their longtime rival Arsenal (fifth). A win by Arsenal could vault them past their longtime rivals and make things even more interesting in the Premier League.
Bowl Selection Sunday (College Football-ESPN 9:00 AM)
Today is the day we will know the fate of teams in the playoff as well as where the Cougars, Huskies and Broncos will go. This should provide some great breakfast conversation if you’re going to be watching it with friends and family.
Notre Dame vs. UConn (Women’s Basketball-ESPN 1:00 PM)
In women’s college basketball, there are two rivalries that stand out. You’ve got Uconn-Tennessee and Notre Dame-UConn, the second of the two will be renewed this Sunday. The defending national champions from Notre Dame will host UConn in what could be a Final Four or national title game preview. If you don’t remember what happened between the two teams the last time they played, take a look.
Minnesota at New England (NFL- FOX 1:25 PM)
Minnesota enters their toughest stretch of the season while attempting to hold off Seattle in NFC wild card. It is never too early to start scoreboard watching so while the Seahawks are facing off with the 49ers, be sure to keep your eyes on this game.
San Francisco at Seattle (NFL-FOX 1:25 PM)
The good news, Richard Sherman is back in town. The even better news, the 49ers have not won a game on the road and will have to travel to Seattle to try and win their first one of the season.
Chargers at Steelers (NFL-NBC 5:20 PM)
As exciting as the NFC wild card is, the AFC’s wild card situation is developing into some fun as well. Currently both are in the playoffs if the season ended today, however a loss would do damage as teams like Denver and Indianapolis are starting to emerge. Chargers QB Philip Rivers against Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger? Sign me up.
