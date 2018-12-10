Who the NFL experts say will win the Monday Night Football game between the Seahawks, Vikings

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, file photo, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson looks to throw a pass during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, in Minneapolis. While star power still remains led by Wilson, receiver Doug Baldwin and linebacker Bobby Wagner, the rest of the roster likely has too many holes for the Seahawks to be able to challenge the top teams in the NFC. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File) Jim Mone AP