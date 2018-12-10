Who the NFL experts say will win the Monday Night Football game between the Seahawks, Vikings

A huge NFC wild card showdown in Seattle as the Seahawks take on the Minnesota Vikings.
What are the experts in the NFL world saying about tonight’s Monday Night Football showdown?
The Seahawks had an overwhelming 9-2 advantage according to the NFL experts at ESPN. Only Matt Bowen and Mike Golic picked the Minnesota Vikings.
The Sports Illustrated’s NFL writers give the Seahawks a 4-3 advantage over the Vikings
Seattle in an 8-0 sweep according to the CBS Sports NFL crew.
In a simulation, the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Minnesota Vikings 22-21.
Seattle once again in a sweep, this time the Seahawks have a 6-0 advantage over the Vikings.
Scott Whittum picks the Seahawks in a close one 27-23
EA Sports Madden NFL 19
Madden 19’s prediction of Seahawks-Vikings has the Seahawks putting up 42 points on the Vikings, that would be a season-high in points allowed by Minnesota.
What are your picks for the Monday Night Football matchup with the Vikings and Seahawks?
