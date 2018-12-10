Sports

Who the NFL experts say will win the Monday Night Football game between the Seahawks, Vikings

By Andrew Hammond

December 10, 2018 11:53 AM

FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, file photo, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson looks to throw a pass during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, in Minneapolis. While star power still remains led by Wilson, receiver Doug Baldwin and linebacker Bobby Wagner, the rest of the roster likely has too many holes for the Seahawks to be able to challenge the top teams in the NFC. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, file photo, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson looks to throw a pass during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, in Minneapolis. While star power still remains led by Wilson, receiver Doug Baldwin and linebacker Bobby Wagner, the rest of the roster likely has too many holes for the Seahawks to be able to challenge the top teams in the NFC. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File) Jim Mone AP
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, file photo, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson looks to throw a pass during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings, in Minneapolis. While star power still remains led by Wilson, receiver Doug Baldwin and linebacker Bobby Wagner, the rest of the roster likely has too many holes for the Seahawks to be able to challenge the top teams in the NFC. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File) Jim Mone AP

A huge NFC wild card showdown in Seattle as the Seahawks take on the Minnesota Vikings.

What are the experts in the NFL world saying about tonight’s Monday Night Football showdown?

ESPN.com

The Seahawks had an overwhelming 9-2 advantage according to the NFL experts at ESPN. Only Matt Bowen and Mike Golic picked the Minnesota Vikings.

Sports Illustrated

The Sports Illustrated’s NFL writers give the Seahawks a 4-3 advantage over the Vikings

CBS Sports

Seattle in an 8-0 sweep according to the CBS Sports NFL crew.

FOX Sports

In a simulation, the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Minnesota Vikings 22-21.

NJ.com

Seattle once again in a sweep, this time the Seahawks have a 6-0 advantage over the Vikings.

Athlon Sports

Scott Whittum picks the Seahawks in a close one 27-23

EA Sports Madden NFL 19

Madden 19’s prediction of Seahawks-Vikings has the Seahawks putting up 42 points on the Vikings, that would be a season-high in points allowed by Minnesota.

What are your picks for the Monday Night Football matchup with the Vikings and Seahawks?

  Comments  