What the NFC playoff picture looks like heading into the Seahawks-Vikings Monday Night game

Teams on tight ropes and other teams are just a few quarters away from clinching playoff spots. Welcome to the NFC playoff picture in December.
Division leaders
1. New Orleans Saints (11-2, South), 2. Los Angeles Rams (11-2, West), 3. Chicago (9-4, North), 4. Dallas (8-5, South).
Breakdown: Saints get the No. 1 seed by virtue of their head-to-head win over the Rams. Those two are well-positioned to get first-round byes. A Vikings loss to the Seahawks on Monday Night Football practically wraps up the Bears for the division title. The surging Cowboys (five straight wins and 8-5) now have a two-game lead over Philadelphia and Washington with three games to play.
Seattle Seahawks (Record: 7-5)
The Seahawks didn’t have to do anything on Sunday and still tightened their grip on an NFC playoff spot. You don’t want to jinx anything if you’re Seattle but things are looking VERY good right now. They’ve got a grip on the No. 5 seed.
Upcoming schedule
vs. Vikings (6-5-1)
at 49ers (3-10)
vs. Chiefs (11-2)
vs. Cardinals (4-9)
A win over the Vikings on Monday and Seattle all but locks up a playoff spot. There is such a scenario where the Seahawks lose four in a row but still make the playoffs. I’m sure they’d like to avoid that situation by any means necessary.
Minnesota Vikings (Record: 6-5-1)
The Minnesota Vikings won without playing a down on Sunday thanks to losses by Carolina, Washington and Philadelphia, which dropped all those teams to below .500 with 6-7 records.
Now a win on Monday against the Seahawks would put them into good position for one of the conference’s two wild cards. It would give them a half-game advantage over the Seahawks and an edge in a head-to-head scenario (unlikely, unless Seattle tied one of its remaining three games).
A loss would not be devastating, as they would still be in possession of the No. 6 seed.
Upcoming schedule
at Seahawks (7-5)
vs. Dolphins (7-6)
at Lions (4-9)
vs. Bears (9-4)
Three wins in theses four games basically assures a playoff spot, and two might be enough.
Washington Redskins (Record: 6-7)
The good news: The Redskins have NOT been eliminated from the NFC playoff picture. Also, they’re going to be in the middle of a three-way dance with the Eagles and Vikings over the next few weeks.
The bad news: They do not control their own fate in this situation and Mark Sanchez is still the quarterback in Washington D.C.
Upcoming schedule
at Jaguars (4-9)
at Titans (7-6)
vs. Eagles (6-7)
The Jags and Titans aren’t bad for a battered Redskins team who seems to have not direction on offense. However, two wins in a row sets up a potential with the Philadelphia Eagles for the finals NFC playoff spot if they can get there.
Philadelphia Eagles (Record: 6-7)
Your reigning, defending and undisputed NFL World Champions….
... are officially in the danger zone. The loss to Dallas on Sunday was brutal and in more ways than one. Not only does Dallas hold the season sweep on you but now you’re in a three-way dance with the Vikings and Redskins for the final playoff spot.
Upcoming schedule
at Rams (11-2)
vs. Texans (9-4)
at Redskins (6-7)
Much like the Redskins and Vikings, the Eagles aren’t out of it but their road may be the toughest. The Eagles face off against one of the NFC’s best teams in Los Angeles, and Texans, who have hopes of getting the No. 2 playoff spot in the AFC. And they have to hope both Washington and Minnesota keeping fumbling down the stretch.
Carolina Panthers ( Record: 6-7)
Carolina’s playoff chances are currently slim and none and after Sunday’s loss to Cleveland, slim has packed the U-Haul and is headed out of town. The Panthers have a tightrope to walk in the NFC and it looks something like this…
Week 14
* Seattle defeats Minnesota
Week 15
* Beat New Orleans (11-2)
* Jacksonville defeats Washington and Miami defeats Minnesota.
Week 16
* Beat Atlanta (4-9)
Week 17
* Beat New Orleans (11-2)
Carolina’s path to the playoff could be done as soon as tonight with a Minnesota victory. On the other hand, Carolina has to make sure the ball bounces their way for three straight weeks AND beat one of the NFC’s best teams, the Saints, twice in three weeks.
Good luck.
