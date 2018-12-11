Five things Seahawks fans need to know about this week’s opponent, the San Francicso 49ers

Seattle faces off against San Francisco for the second of two divisional games this season. In the first showdown on Dec. 2, Russell Wilson threw four touchdown passes to overshadow Richard Sherman in his return to CenturyLink Field. The season’s second showdown on Sunday will display a 49ers team coming off a big win against the Denver Broncos.
The 49ers aren’t headed for the playoffs but they will attempt to end the 2018 season on a good note. Here’s five things you need to know about the San Francisco 49ers.
George Kittle’s big day
When you rank the NFL’s tight ends, you will usually find Kittle in the top half of most rankings. Sunday was another example of that. He had seven catches on nine targets that resulted in 210 yards receiving against the Broncos; the highlight was an 85-yard TD reception. Kittle could be a popular Pro Bowl injury replacement or alternate selection if he doesn’t receive enough votes by the fans.
He even had some love for former 49er great Deion Sanders.
My Cause, My Cleats
Players across the NFL have taken the field over the past few weeks in what the league likes to call, “My Cause, My Cleats.” Different players have been showcasing their favorite causes and one 49ers player is showcasing his this Sunday. 49ers DT Earl Mitchell’s cleats support the “Connor’s Cure” initiative that has partnered with World Wrestling Entertainment in finding a cure for pediatric cancer.
Still in line for the No. 1 pick
Even with the victory over the Broncos, the 49ers are still in line for the top pick in the draft because the Oakland Raiders knocked off the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Both Bay Area teams are now 3-10.
Checking in on their draft wishes:
* They don’t need a QB since Jimmy Garoppolo was injured early on this season and is expected to be their starter after he recovers from ACL surgery.
* NFL.com indicates the 49ers may look on the defensive side of the ball. If the Niners were to do that, look for two names that will be discussed most often on the 49ers draft board. The first name is Nick Bosa from Ohio State, and the other is Houston’s Ed Oliver.
Robbie Gould, Walter Payton MOTY
Every season, the 32 teams of the NFL nominate one player for the pWalter Payton Man of the Year Award. This season, the San Francisco 49ers nominated kicker Robbie Gould. In addition to his stellar 14-year career, Gould recently helped raise money for the Ace Hardware Robbie Gould Patient and Family Library. The tree-house themed library at Lurie Children’s Hospital serves as a quiet space for all patient families to read books that distract and inspire them during difficult times.
Gould is sitting fourth in the running for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Charity Challenge. It is a social media campaign that fans can nominate their favorite player. Voting ends on Jan. 13.
The Seahawks nominated K.J. Wright fo the award.
