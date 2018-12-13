Sports

“Sweet Victory” for Super Bowl halftime? A petition is close to 1 million people backing Sponge Bob

By Andrew Hammond

December 13, 2018 01:51 PM

The SpongeBob SquarePants balloon floats across Central Park South during the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
The Super Bowl halftime show performance is one of the more debated non-football NFL topics that comes up every season. Whether it’s Beyonce, Bruno Mars or Justin Timberlake, the performer and performance is always discussed. This season, Maroon 5 is slated to be the act at the Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

However, there is a movement that is actively growing to get another musical act-or should I say song, on stage.

Close to 1 million people have signed a petition on Change.org to have the song “Sweet Victory” from Spongebob Squarepants played in tribute to creator Stephen Hillenburg who passed away on Nov. 26.

If you’ve not heard the song, take a listen.

The song was originally done by David Eisley and I must say, if Maroon 5 performs this, I will have my lighter out an will probably shed a tear.

