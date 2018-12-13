See where CenturyLink and Safeco rank when it comes to food-safety ratings according to an ESPN report

ESPN’s Outside the Lines went to all 111 stadiums and arenas that house teams in all four major sports and put together a list of the best and worst places when it comes to food-safety inspections.
Outside the Lines collected over 16,000 food-safety inspection reports from 2016 and 2017, ranked them from the venues with the most violations to the least.
Safeco Field and CenturyLink Field both ranked on the safer side of the food-safety inspection results while other venues like American Airlines Center in Dallas and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte are on the negative end.
Safeco Field ranked as one of the more safer ballparks when it comes to food safety. Safeco rated a 21.74 percent, good for eighth lowest for MLB ballparks.
Of the 92 stations that were inspected, only 20 of them had committed what would be deemed a “major violation.” Those violations consist of things like improper food temperatures, raw meat storage and hand washing issues.
Its next door neighbor had a much higher rate in comparison. CenturyLink Field, home to the Seahawks and Sounders, ranked 12th lowest for NFL stadiums. Of the 68-total stations, 22 were found to have committed major violations. Those violations include food safety temperatures, food handling issues and bare-hand usage when it came to handling food.
