Hawks or Chiefs? Expert picks for Seattle’s Sunday night showdown with Kansas City.

Sunday night in Seattle, the Chiefs and Seahawks give us an awesome early Christmas present. Before we see Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes slug it out lets see what the NFL experts are saying about this playoff-like showdown.
ESPN.com
ESPN’s NFL experts all picked the Chiefs to win except fantasy football expert Matt Bowen who picked the Seahawks to win. Both of the Seahawks and Chiefs beat writers for ESPN each sided with Kansas City. Chiefs reporter Adam Teicher is picking Kansas City to win, but he expects a close ballgame.
“The Seahawks are 0-4 in games against teams that, like the Chiefs, are in the top 10 in scoring. The Seahawks are ninth in scoring but have posted more than 31 points just once, against the lowly 49ers. The Chiefs have been over 31 points eight times and are better equipped to win a shootout, which this game will become.”
Sports Illustrated
The Chiefs do have an advantage here in picks but only by a slim 4-3 margin. The three SI writers picking the Seahawks are Andrew Brandt, Marc Mravic, and Jenny Vrentas.
CBS Sports
CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson is picking Kansas City to defeat Seattle. As for the NFL experts at CBS Sports, a majority of them are actually siding with the Seahawks, giving them a 4-2 advantage.
NFL.com
Elliot Harrison is picking the Seahawks with an upset, he thinks it could some down to the Seahawks ability to run the football against the Chiefs.
