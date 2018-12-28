Seattle Sounders pick up former first-round pick from the Chicago Fire

Early Friday, the Seattle Sounders acquired defender Jonathan Campbell from the Chicago Fire and Seattle sent its fourth round pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.
Campbell was drafted out of North Carolina with the 12th pick in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft. In his three seasons with the Fire, Campbell made 72 appearances. He saw his minutes drop from season 2016 to 2018 as he only started 11 out of 15 games he appeared in this past season.
However, Sounders GM Garth Lagerwey feels like Campbell will be a welcomed addition to the roster entering 2019.
“Jonathan is a young, talented player who we think can provide some depth for us heading into 2019,” said Lagerwey said in a statement. “We are looking forward to bringing him into camp and seeing how he fits into our group.”
Born and raised in the North Carolina area, Campbell had a decorated career at the University of North Carolina. Campbell was the first ever Tar Heel to be named to first team All-American and academic All-American in the same season back in 2015. Campbell may be a familiar name to some diehard Sounders fans as he was on the Sounders FC U-23 team in the PDL in 2015.
The 2019 MLS SuperDraft will take place on Jan. 11 in Chicago.
