Who are the experts picking to win the 2018 Alamo Bowl: The Cougars or Cyclones?

Washington State head coach Mike Leach, left, and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell, right, pose for a photo following a news conference, Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in San Antonio. Washington State and Iowa State are set to play in Friday’s NCAA college football Alamo Bowl. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Eric Gay AP