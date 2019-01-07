Seattle Sounders announce 2019 MLS regular season schedule; opener is March 2 vs. FC Cincinnati

On Monday, Major League Soccer announced their 2019 regular season schedule.
The Seattle Sounders will open up the 2019 season against the league’s newest franchise, FC Cincinnati, on March 2 at CenturyLink Field.
Among the highlights of the 2019 schedule are the yearly Cascadia Cup matches with Portland Timbers and the Vancouver Whitecaps. The Sounders will see Vancouver on March 30 in Canada then back at home on June 29. Long-time rival Portland returns to Seattle on July 21 for the first time since the Sounders lost to the Timbers in the 2018 MLS Cup Western Conference semifinals.
The Sounders will welcome the reigning MLS Cup Champions, Atlanta United, on July 14. In the season finale, the Sounders will host Minnesota United FC on Oct. 6.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The schedule:
Feb. 20 vs. Club Nacional (Friendly)
March 2 vs. FC Cincinnati (Season opener)
March 9 vs. Colorado Rapids
March 16 at Chicago Fire
March 30 at Vancouver Whitecaps (Cascadia Cup)
April 6 vs. Real Salt Lake
April 10 at Colorado Rapids
April 13 vs. Toronto FC
April 21 at Los Angeles FC
April 24 vs. San Jose Earthquakes
April 28 vs. Los Angeles FC
May 4 at Minnesota United FC
May 11 vs. Houston Dynamo
May 15 vs. Orlando City SC
May 18 at Philadelphia Union
May 26 at Sporting Kansas City
June 1 at FC Dallas
June 5 Montreal Impact
June 29 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (Cascadia Cup)
July 3 at New York FC
July 6 at Columbus SC
July 14 vs. Atlanta United (Hosting defending MLS champions)
July 21 vs. Portland Timbers (Cascadia Cup)
July 27 at Houston Dynamo
Aug. 4 vs. Sporting Kansas City
Aug. 10 vs. New England Revolution
Aug. 14 at Real Salt Lake
Aug. 17 at LA Galaxy
Aug. 23 at Portland Timbers (Cascadia Cup)
Sept. 1 vs. LA Galaxy
Sept. 15 vs. New York Red Bulls
Sept. 18 vs. FC Dallas
Sept. 22. at DC United
Sept. 29 at San Jose Earthquakes
Oct. 6 vs. Minnesota United FC (Decision Day)
Comments