MLS Coach of the Year renamed in honor of legendary Sounders coach Sigi Schmid

On Friday, the MLS announced the league’s Coach of the Year award would be named in honor of former Seattle Sounders head coach Sigi Schmid.
Schmid coached three teams in MLS over his illustrious career, two stints with the LA Galaxy, Columbus and the Sounders. His 240 wins is the most in MLS history. Schmid won the MLS Coach of the Year award twice; 1999 and 2008.
“Sigi was an important part of our league from the very early years in our history, and he had a significant impact on everyone he touched throughout his life and coaching career,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber in a statement.
“While he will be remembered by many in the soccer community for his success on the field, it was his kindness and his great qualities as a father, husband and mentor that made him such as special person.”
