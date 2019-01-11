Sounders select Tacoma-born Tucker Bone with the 20th pick in the MLS Super Draft

At the 2019 MLS SuperDraft on Friday, the Seattle Sounders selected midfielder Tucker Bone from the Air Force Academy with the 20th pick in the first round.
In four seasons at the Air Force Academy, Bone was a two time United Soccer Coaches All-American and was named the 2018 WAC Player of the year. Bone was born in Tacoma but lists Granite Bay, California, as his hometown.
As an athlete from a service academy, Bone may not suit up for the Sounders as soon as other picks because he’s yet to serve his post-graduate military commitment. According to Mitchell Northam of Pro Soccer USA, Bone could be accepted into the World Class Athlete Program (WCAP), which helps athletes fulfill their military commitments while still playing professional sports.
Here’s the moment when MLS commissioner Don Garber announced the 20th pick.
On Twitter, Bone reacted to being drafted.
In the second round, the Sounders selected Creighton’s Joel Rydstrand. The Swedish born player was a four-year starter for the Blue Jays at midfielder. In 2018, Rydstrand was named Big East Midfielder of the Year.
