Vote for the best South Sound area high school performances from boys and girls basketball

By Andrew Hammond

January 14, 2019 02:43 PM

Foss’ Micah Pollard (3) goes in for a breakaway layup in the fourth quarter. Franklin Pierce High School played Foss High School in a basketball game at Franklin Pierce High School in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

We are into the heart of basketball season and there is no better time than now to bring back the News Tribune’s player of the week poll. Just like football, we’ve got two polls each week where you can vote on the best boys and girls performances. Voting will close on each Thursday at 2 p.m.

South Sound Preps Performance of the Week (Girls)
Jocelyn Wyatt (Lincoln)-24 points in victory over Wilson
Raigan Barrett (Rogers)-37 points in win vs. Olympia
Brynna Maxwell (Gig Harbor)-35 points in win against Peninsula
Isabella Lund (Tumwater)-19 points in win vs. Evergreen
South Sound Preps Performance of the Week (Boys)
Zach Toglia (Gig Harbor)-23 points (Five three-pointers) in win vs. Peninsula
Tim Tinkley (Timberline)-26 points in win vs. North Thurston
Cobi Campbell (Puyallup)-19 points (10 in OT) in win vs. Olympia
Micah Pollard (Foss)-37 points, 14 rebounds in loss vs. Renton
If you see a performance in a game this week, feel free to tweet at me on Twitter (@ahammTNT) or email me at (ahammond@thenewstribune.com)

