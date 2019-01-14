Clemson celebrates National Championship with Burger King, Wendy’s at White House

Around this time a week ago, the Clemson Tigers were in Santa Clara, Calif. preparing for the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship. With their impressive 44-16 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Tigers were crowned national champions.
On Monday, the Tigers traveled to Washington D.C. to meet President Donald Trump as most teams who’ve won championships often do. One thing stands out in this celebration compared to others that have been seen in the past. The president announced he was celebrating the Tigers’ second title in three seasons a bit differently, a fast food party.
Social media was confused at first, then many were amazed to see the actual spread that the president is providing. One of the reasons that President Trump was serving the best from Burger King and Wendy’s is due to the White House kitchen staff being on furlough due to the now 23-day government shutdown.
Given that these are world-class athletes who have strict diets, the reaction has been a mixture of shock, laughter and confusion.
If Clemson is lucky, maybe Ronald McDonald will make an appearance.
