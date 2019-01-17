NFL Playoffs: Experts make their picks for the AFC, NFC conference championship games

FILE - At left, in a Nov. 11, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees looks to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. At right, in a Nov. 19, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Los Angeles. The Rams and Saints will play in the NFC conference championship on Sunday, Jan. 20, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/File) AP