Winners announced from the South Sound preps player of the week poll

We have winners in our first edition of the South Sound preps players of the week. For the list of candidates, click here.
In girls basketball, Lincoln’s Jocelyn Wyatt won with an overwhelming 88 percent of the vote for her performance against rival Wilson. She scored 24 points in the Abes’ victory.
In boys basketball, Micah Pollard from Foss took home top honors with his 37-point,14-rebound effort vs. Renton. Pollard won 52 percent of the vote with Puyallup’s Cobi Campbell finishing in second with 22 percent.
