Here’s what early mock drafts have the Seahawks doing with the 21st pick in the 2019 NFL draft

The Super Bowl is over so it’s onto the NFL’s next big thing: The Draft.
The 2019 NFL Draft isn’t until April so the next few months will be filled with pro day for colleges like Alabama, Washington and Clemson. Then you’ve got the NFL combine later this month.
And, of course, there will be mock drafts. Many mock drafts. From folks at ESPN to NFL.com to that nice old lady down the street, it seems like everybody has a mock draft.
So, let’s see who the early mock drafts have the Seattle Seahawks taking with the 21st pick in the draft:
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
The Athletic: Brian Burns (DE Florida State)
With Frank Clark possibly becoming a free agent, Dane Brugler of The Athletic explains how Burns would be a key piece to add whether Clark remains in Seattle or not. The Burns-Clark combo could be a dangerous thing for Seahawks opponents to deal with in 2019.
USA Today DraftWire: Deionte Thompson (S Alabama)
Could Thompson’s potential arrival in Seattle could give us a new “Legion of Boom”?
Walter Football: T.J. Hockenson (TE Iowa)
The addition of Hockenson would give QB Russell Wilson another target and insurance should Will Dissly return slowly from his knee injury. The Iowa tight end is one of the best at his position in this draft.
CBS Sports: Nasir Adderley (S Delaware)
Much like Thompson from Alabama, there could be a movement to start the new era for the Seahawks in the secondary. This is another option if Thompson isn’t available.
NFL.com: Trayvon Mullen (CB Clemson)
It’s not a safety but it’s still some help for the Seahawks secondary and would add some youth and depth.
Mocking the Draft (SB Nation): Jerry Tillery (DE Notre Dame)
Tillery had an up and down career at Notre Dame and when Tillery is on his game, he can be pretty good. If he’s drafted by the Seahawks here and he shows them the 2017 and 2018 version, look out.
Bleacher Report: Jachai Polite (DE Florida)
Can you sense a theme here? If Frank Clark does hit the market, then the Seahawks will need to be ready to fill that spot on the defensive line. If Clark does stay, they you’ve got some depth on the line. You can win either way going with an edge rusher.
We will be updating these weekly up to the NFL Draft. So check back for the latest projections.
Comments