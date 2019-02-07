Sports

Who’s going to NFL combine? A look those invited from Washington, Washington State, Boise State

By Andrew Hammond

February 07, 2019

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2018, file photo, Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven (25) runs after he intercepted a pass thrown by Colorado quarterback Steven Montez during the second half of a game in Seattle. Burr-Kirven was named to the 2018 AP All-America NCAA college football team, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) Ted S. Warren AP

We’re a few weeks away from the NFL combine, or as some call it, the Spandex Olympics. No matter what you call it, this is the time some of the future pros to showcase their skills in front of the NFL world.

Some 338 players from across the country received invites to the combine at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis starting on Feb. 26-March 4. Fourteen players from Boise State, Washington and Washington were chosen. The list:

Boise State Broncos

Alexander Mattison, running back

Brett Rypien, quarterback

Washington Huskies

Jake Browning, quarterback

Ben Burr-Kirven, linebacker

Greg Gaines, defensive lineman

Myles Gaskin, running back

Kaleb McGary, tackle

Jordan Miller, cornerback

Byron Murphy, cornerback

Taylor Rapp, safety

Drew Sample, tight end

Washington State Cougars

Andre Dillard, tackle

Gardner Minshew, quarterback

James Williams, running back

