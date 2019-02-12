Want to watch the NFL Combine but you don’t have the NFL Network? Then tune into ABC

If you have a hankering for watching future NFL pros, wearing spandex and running, lifting and jumping then you won’t have to rely on just NFL Network.
Tuesday, ABC announced that they will have a two-hour special on March 2 that covers quarterback and wide receiver drills. The 2019 NFL Combine is from March 1-4 in Indianapolis.
Among the quarterbacks that could be featured that day are both local talents, Washington’s Jake Browning and Washington State’s Gardner Minshew. For those looking outside of the PNW prospects, you’ll get a chance to see 2019 Heisman Trophy winner and University of Oklahoma standout Kyler Murray.
The 2019 NFL combine isn’t the only event that will be featured on ABC. The network will work with its sister-network, ESPN, in covering the 2019 NFL Draft from Nashville from April 25-27.
