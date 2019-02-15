Sonics legend Jack Sikma a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame 2019 class

On Friday, the Basketball Hall of Fame announced the finalists up for induction in 2019. Among the list of nominees included former Seattle Sonics great Jack Sikma.
For 14 NBA seasons, Sikma was among the most consistent bigs in the league. He spent nine seasons in Seattle, averaging 16.8 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. He was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in July of 1986 and finished his career with averages of 15.6 points and 9.8 rebounds
Sikma was a seven-time NBA All-Star, a member of the 1979 NBA Champion Seattle Supersonics and is the only center in NBA history to lead the league in free-throw percentage. Sikma was known for his tall and athletic build and was one of the first big men to stretch the floor and hit the outside shot. Another thing he’s known for is the blond, culy hair that earned him the nickname “goldilocks”.
Two other finalists with Sonics ties could enter the hall in 2019, Pual Westphal, who sepent one season with the Seattle Supersonics and grabbing all-star honors. The other is former Sonic color analyst Marques Johnson. The five-time NBA All-Star the bulk of his playing career with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Basketball Hall of Fame will announce its 2019 inductees at the 2019 Men’s Final Four in April.
