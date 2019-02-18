It’s almost soccer time. How to get tickets for Tacoma Definace FC’s season opener and 2019 season

Tickets for the rebranded Tacoma Defiance have gone on sale for their season opener vs. Rio Grande Valley FC on March 8. Tickets for the season’s remaining home games will go on sale March 5 at 10 a.m.
Questions regarding ticket information can be directed to tickets@wertacoma.com. Information about full-season, group and hospitality ticket options can be found at TACDefiance.com.
This is the second season that the Seattle Sounders FC USL squad are playing at Tacoma’s Cheney Stadium. On Jan. 30, they were rebranded Tacoma Defiance FC and will have a brand new look to go with their new name.
Here’s the full 2019 home schedule for Tacoma Defiance FC.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
Friday, March 8 vs. Rio Grande Valley FC. 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 16 vs. LA Galaxy II 7:00 p.m.
Friday, March 29 vs. New Mexico United 7:00 p.m.
Monday, April 1 vs. Sacramento Republic FC 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 12 vs. Portland Timbers 2 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 18 vs. Reno 1868 FC 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 26 vs. Fresno FC 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 1 vs. El Paso Locomotive FC 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, June 12 vs. Reals Monarchs SLC 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, July 24 vs. Las Vegas Lights FC 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 27 vs. OKC Energy FC 7:00 p.m.
Friday, August 9 vs. Orange County SC 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday, August 27 vs. Phoenix Rising FC 7:00 p.m.
Friday, August 30 vs. San Antonio FC 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28 vs. Tulsa Roughnecks FC 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 12 vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, October 19 vs. Austin Bold FC 7:00 p.m.
Comments