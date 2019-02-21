Check your calendars, Reign fans. The 2019 NWSL schedule is released

Tacoma mayor Victoria Woodards and Seattle Reign FC captain Megan Rupinoe celebrate following the announcement that the team will move to Tacoma - and be renamed simply Reign FC - during a press conference at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Flanking them are Tacoma Rainiers owner Mikal Thompson, left, and Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier, right. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com