Winners announced from the South Sound preps player of the week poll

By Andrew Hammond

February 22, 2019 02:15 PM

Curtis’ Zack Paulsen drives to the basket and scores in the first quarter. Curtis played Battle Ground in a basketball game at Curtis High School in University Place, Wash., on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.
This coming weekend expect to see some great performances as teams punch their tickets to the state tournament.

But before you focus on that, consider the top performances last week as determined by The News Tribune’s online poll.

Despite some technical difficulties in this week’s poll — we thing we’ve got those straightened out — we came up with two winners: Zack Paulsen of Curtis and Belle Frazier of Peninsula.

Paulsen, who scored 33 points vs. Federal Way on Feb. 16, won the boys balloting by receiving 42 percent of the vote. Finishing second was Jaden McDaniels with 30 percent of the vote. He scored 28 points for Federal Way in that game against Curtis.

Frazier was the runaway winner in the girls poll. Her performance against Wilson -— 30 points in a win over the Rams on Feb. 13 — earned her 50 percent of the vote. Placing second was Bethel’s Esmeralda Morales. Her 29-point performance against Prairie on Feb. 15 earned her 24 percent of the vote.

As always, you can nominate a player for next week’s poll by emailing me at ahammond@thenewstribune.com or on Twitter: @ahammTNT.

Andrew Hammond

Hello, I’m Andrew Hammond and I am new to the Pacific Northwest area. I’ve been a journalist for 13 years mainly covering sports in the state of Kansas where I am from. I’m excited to be apart of the Pacific Northwest sports scene and feel free to follow me on Twitter @ahammTNT

