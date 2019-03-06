Sports

T-Mobile turn up: Washington and Oregon State highlight college baseball weekend in Seattle

By Andrew Hammond

March 06, 2019 11:38 AM

Oregon State players and coaches celebrate with their mascot and the trophy after they beat Arkansas 5-0 in Game 3 to win the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
The Mariners home opener isn’t until March 28 but you can catch baseball action this weekend at the newly-re branded T-Mobile Field.

The Seattle Baseball Showcase is a three-day event runs from Friday to Sunday. It features the Washington Huskies along with current national champions and Pac-12 foe, the Oregon State Beavers.

Joining them will be 2018 NCAA Tournament participants Coastal Carolina, Indiana, and Minnesota. The San Diego Toreros are also a participant in the event and have Kentwood’s Shane McGuire on the roster.

Also, Minnesota brings Gig Harbor’s Patrick Fredrickson and Eli Wilson of Garfield High back to the state.

Tickets range from $10-$30 and can be purchased here. Below is the weekend’s schedule of games.

Friday

11 a.m.: San Diego vs. Coastal Carolina

3 p.m.: Oregon State vs. Minnesota

7 p.m.: Indiana vs. Washington

Saturday

11 a.m.: San Diego vs. Minnesota

3 p.m.: Indiana vs. Oregon State

7 p.m.: Washington vs. Coastal Carolina

Sunday

11 a.m.: San Diego vs. Indiana

3 p.m.: Oregon State vs. Coastal Carolina

7 p.m.: Minnesota vs. Washington

Andrew Hammond

Hello, I’m Andrew Hammond and I am new to the Pacific Northwest area. I’ve been a journalist for 13 years mainly covering sports in the state of Kansas where I am from. I’m excited to be apart of the Pacific Northwest sports scene and feel free to follow me on Twitter @ahammTNT

