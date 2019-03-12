Sports

Looks like there won’t be a reunion afterall. Mariners release former first-round pick Dustin Ackley

By Andrew Hammond

March 12, 2019 01:09 PM

Seattle Mariners left fielder Dustin Ackley (13) throws his bat to the other hand after striking out swinging in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, July 27, 2014, at Safeco Field in Seattle, Wash. (Lindsey Wasson/Seattle Times/MCT) LINDSEY WASSON MCT
On Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners released Dustin Ackley and announced additional roster moves.

Ackley was drafted by the Mariners No. 2 overall in the 2009 MLB draft and played in Seattle until he was traded to the New York Yankees in 2015. He returned to the Mariners in January after signing as a free agent.

He had not played in the majors since 2016. Ackley is a career .241 hitter in the majors.

Along with the release of Ackely, Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto announced that Orlando Calixte, Tim Lopes and Tito Polo have been re-assigned to minor league camp.

