NCAA commercial showcasing the life of a student athlete gets bashed ... by real student athletes

We’re beginning March Madness and that means you’re going to see commercials from corporate sponsors, some over and over again.
In addition to what companies are trying to sell you, the NCAA made a commercial about a day in the life of a student athlete.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The News Tribune
#ReadLocal
The commercial was met with not-so great reviews; not from media critics but from current and former student athletes.
The NCAA Tournament is one of the biggest money makers, and for the first time, the NCAA reported over $1 billion in revenue back in March of 2018. None of it going to the players because free education is the perfect compensation for free labor, right? According to Forbes; ad revenue rose from $782 million in 2011 to $1.32 billion in 2018, a whopping 69 percent.
Former Texas football standout and ESPN college football analyst Emmanuel Acho even made his own recreation of the NCAA spot.
The commercial is not going away, and neither will the argument for players being paid for the services they provide.
Comments