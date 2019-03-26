Former Sounders executive named president of Seattle’s XFL franchise

Seattle’s XFL franchise now has its team president; Ryan Gustafson was named to the position on Tuesday.
A Washington native, Gustafson was previously the Seattle Sounders VP of Business Strategy and Development. While with the Sounders, Gustafson led all planning for the organization revenue-generation initiatives that included ticket sales, corporate partnerships and suites. Gustafson joins head coach and general manager Jim Zorn as the leadership for the yet-to-be-named Seattle franchise.
“I’m excited to help bring the XFL to the Pacific Northwest and build a team that makes a lasting impact in our community,” said Gustafson in a press release. “I’d like to thank Adrian Hanauer and the entire Sounders family for the chance to be part of such a great organization. Growing up less than ten miles from CenturyLink Field, and with a love of all things connected to Seattle sports, I know how special fans are here, and I’m grateful to the XFL leadership for this truly unique opportunity.”
Seattle’s XFL team will kick off their season in February of 2020.
