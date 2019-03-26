With free agency winding down, mock 2019 NFL drafts adjust. How does this affect the Seattle Seahawks?

As we’re getting closer to the actual 2019 NFL Draft and the end of main wave of free agency, you’re seeing a little movement in the mock drafts as teams fill needs with veterans.
What does that mean for the Seattle Seahawks, who have the 21st pick of the 2019 draft? In a word, defense.
Mocking the Draft (SB Nation): Nasir Adderley (S, Delaware)
Nothing has really shifted in terms of decisions that impact the Seahawks, if they don’t draft a defensive end or trade out of the No. 21 spot.
USA Today DraftWire: Nasir Adderley (S, Deleware) *via trade
Earl Thomas is officially gone so the search is underway to fill that void at safety. The Seahawks trade back with New England and pick up Adderley with the final pick of the night.
CBS Sports: Juan Thornhill (S, Virginia)
A new name to the list of safeties that have been linked to Seattle, Ryan Wilson and Chris Trapasso both have Thornhill going to Seattle with the 21st pick. Here’s some of his highlights from the 2018 season.
NFL.com: Brian Burns (DE, Florida State)
Burns is one of the handful of edge rushers that have been linked to Seattle in various mock drafts. This is the first time NFL.com has Seattle taking Burns. They also mention that he and Clelin Ferrell could both be there for Seattle to take.
The Athletic: Clelin Ferrell (DE Clemson)
A player who adds depth and talent to the defensive line? Seattle will take it.
Bleacher Report: Taylor Rapp (S Washington)
Another Safety but this projected pick keeps a local star close to home. Taylor Rapp has been in and around this spot even before the combine. Rapp’s solid combine performance (top time in 60-yard shuttle, second-best time in 20-yard shuttle) makes this an intriguing possibility.
Mel Kiper ESPN: Chris Lindstrom (G, Boston College)
This is a bit of a surprise. There haven’t been many mock draft with Seattle taking an offensive linemen. Even with the addition of Mike Ipuati and a re-signed D.J. Fluker, Kiper feels the Seahawks need to add another piece.
