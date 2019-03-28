Award-winning hockey documentary, “The Russian Five” to be screened in Gig Harbor and Seattle

The award-winning documentary “The Russian Five” will be showing in Gig Harbor at the Galaxy Uptown Luxury IMAX starting March 29 and in Seattle on April 25 at the SIFF Film Center.
The movie highlights the story of the first five Russian hockey players to play together in the NHL. They helped resurrect a Detroit Red Wings franchise that struggled throughout the 1980s. To do so, the Red Wings franchise thrust themselves into the late stages of the Cold War and helped Russia’s best players escape the country. The result is a resurgence in the Motor City, with the Red Wings reaching three Stanley Cups in the 1990s and then winning back-to-back cups in 1997 and 1998.
The principal characters of the story are Sergei Federov (The Superstar), Vladimir Konstantinov (The Warrior), Slava Kozlov (The Grouch), Slava Fetisov (The Papa Bear), and Igor Larionov (The Professor).
The film has been featured at five film festivals including a “Best of” selection at the 2018 Seattle International Film Festival. Below is a trailer and excerpt from the movie.
Here are the showtimes for “The Russian Five” showings in Gig Harbor.
March 29: 11:30 a.m., 2:15 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 7:45 p.m., 10:25 p.m.
March 30: 11:30 a.m., 2:15 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 7:45 p.m., 10:25 p.m.
March 31: 11:30 a.m., 2:15 p.m., 5:00 p.m., 7:45 p.m., 10:27 p.m.
Galaxy Uptown Luxury IMAX is located at 4649 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98335. Tickets are on sale now on www.galaxytheatres.com
The SIFF Film Center is located at 305 Harrison St, Seattle, WA 98109. Tickets are on sale now on www.siff.net
