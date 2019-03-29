Washington commit Stewart, Federal Way’s McDaniels stand out at 2019 McDonald’s All-American Game

At the 2019 McDonald’s High School All-Star Game, there was some local flavor on the floor in Atlanta.
Washington’s incoming freshman Isaiah Stewart and Federal Way’s Jaden McDaniels suited up for the East squad, which prevailed, 115-100, over the West team. Stewart, the 6-foot-9 forward, had 16 points on 8-of-11 shooting. McDaniels scored seven points.
Stewart, who committed to the Huskies on Jan. 20, had one of highlight plays of the night. It was a baseline lob out-of-bounds caught everybody by surprise.
Stewart’s play during the week and in the game caught the eye of some fans and some are even projecting him as a potential “one and done” prospect.
The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie was in Atlanta and shared this thoughts on McDaniels, Stewart and the rest of the McDonald’s All-American standouts.
Vecenie on Stewart:
“He’s committed to Washington, and figures to be just an absolute star under Mike Hopkins. Because of his length, he’s going to be an absolute monster in the middle of the Huskies’ zone. Then on offense, all one has to do is look at what Noah Dickerson did over the last two seasons for the Huskies to get excited about Stewart. I would expect him to average at least 15 points and 10 rebounds a night on his way to a Pac-12 Freshman of the Year trophy next season. That might seem like a lofty set of goals, but he’s the kind of guy you can trust in regard to reaching them because he brings it every single night.”
Vecenie on McDaniels:
“Washington’s zone would be a good fit for him, but I wonder if the slower tempo could hinder his offensive game. Shaka Smart has similarly played remarkably slow during his time at Texas. Kentucky seems to be going toward more of a wide-open structure, but John Calipari will certainly spread the ball around to his five-star talents. UCLA doesn’t have a coach yet. San Diego State might be the best current fit, but the Mountain West schedule might not challenge him in the way that a high-major one would. During media day, a reporter brought up the potential of McDaniels potentially going to the G-League, which the Washington native immediately shot down.”
