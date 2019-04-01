Wilson grad David Jenkins possibly leaving S. Dakota St. after receiving release

Wilson High School graduate David Jenkins has announced his release from the South Dakota State basketball program, the announcement coming via social media.
This past season, Jenkins scored 19.7 points per game and was named to the Summit League’s All-Tournament team and a member of the All-Summit League first team. The former Summit League Freshman of the Year is making his exit just days after former Jackrabbits head coach T. J. Otzelberger took the head coaching job at UNLV.
There has been speculation on a reunion between Jenkins and Otzelberger in Las Vegas. However, Jenkins said he’s open to returning to the program if the opportunity presents itself.
