Sounders players on loan make immediate impact in Tacoma Defiance victory over Sacramento
On Monday afternoon, the Tacoma Defiance enlisted some help from the Seattle Sounders by announcing six players agreeing to USL loan agreements.
Hours later, those additions paid off as The Defiance picked up the 2-1 victory over Sacramento Republic FC at Cheney Stadium. Will Bruin, one of the players on loan from the Sounders, assisted on Henry Wingo’s goal in the 50th minute to give Tacoma a 1-0 lead.
Bruin scored in the 78th minute off an assist from Saad Abdul-Salaam. Sacramento made things interesting with a goal in the 88th minute but they could not get the equalizer.
After the match, the Sacramento Republic FC congratulated the Seattle Sounders and not the Tacoma Defiance. Obviously a dig at Tacoma using MLS players for a USL match.
Tacoma hits the road for their next match at Orange County on April 10 at 7 p.m.
