Sports

Sounders players on loan make immediate impact in Tacoma Defiance victory over Sacramento

Will Bruin Post Match Interview 4-1-19

Will Bruin speaks to the media after his match as a member of the Tacoma Defiance. In his first match on lone from the Seattle Sounders, Bruin scored a goal and as assist in the 2-1 victory over Sacramento on Monday night. By
Up Next
Will Bruin speaks to the media after his match as a member of the Tacoma Defiance. In his first match on lone from the Seattle Sounders, Bruin scored a goal and as assist in the 2-1 victory over Sacramento on Monday night. By

On Monday afternoon, the Tacoma Defiance enlisted some help from the Seattle Sounders by announcing six players agreeing to USL loan agreements.

Hours later, those additions paid off as The Defiance picked up the 2-1 victory over Sacramento Republic FC at Cheney Stadium. Will Bruin, one of the players on loan from the Sounders, assisted on Henry Wingo’s goal in the 50th minute to give Tacoma a 1-0 lead.

Bruin scored in the 78th minute off an assist from Saad Abdul-Salaam. Sacramento made things interesting with a goal in the 88th minute but they could not get the equalizer.

After the match, the Sacramento Republic FC congratulated the Seattle Sounders and not the Tacoma Defiance. Obviously a dig at Tacoma using MLS players for a USL match.

Tacoma hits the road for their next match at Orange County on April 10 at 7 p.m.

  Comments  

Read Next

One more year? NBA Draft analyst breaks down UK players’ chances to go pro.

College Sports

One more year? NBA Draft analyst breaks down UK players’ chances to go pro.

Over the next few weeks, Kentucky basketball players will finalize their NBA Draft decisions, and the Cats are expected to lose a few to the pros. ESPN analyst breaks down Tyler Herro, Ashton Hagans and others.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Nation & World

AP Source: AAF suspending operations 8 games into season

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service