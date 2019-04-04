Sports
Seahawks mock 2019 NFL Draft roundup: What experts are saying about Seattle’s first-round pick
College pro days are wrapping up, which means we’re closing in on the 2019 NFL Draft. The three-day event begins on April 25.
So what does that mean for the Seattle Seahawks who have the 21st pick of the 2019 draft? Mostly, it looks like defense is the priority.
Mocking the Draft (SB Nation): Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (S, Florida)
Nothing has really shifted in terms of decisions that impact the Seahawks, if they don’t draft a defensive end, defensive back or trade out of the No. 21 spot.
USA Today DraftWire: Nasir Adderley (S, Delaware) *via trade
Earl Thomas is officially gone so the search is underway to fill that void at safety. The retirement by New England’s Rob Gronkowski gives the Patriots a reason to trade up and Seattle is a willing partner in this scenario.
CBS Sports: Nasir Adderley (S, Delaware)
Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports is keeping with the theme of filling the safety spot; he’s picking Nasir Adderley for the Seahawks. At his pro day, Adderley had to halt his workout due to an injury. Here his is talking with PennLive.com about it.
NFL.com: D.K. Metcalf (WR, Ole Miss)
So this is an interesting pick by NFL.com’s Charles Davis. There haven’t been too many mock drafts that have the Seahawks doing anything on offense, much less at receiver. Secondly, Metcalf’s pre-draft body transformation has gone viral, I mean just look at it:
Here he is at Ole Miss pro day.
The Athletic: Clelin Ferrell (DE Clemson)
Depth and another talent on the defensive line? Seattle will take it.
Optimum Scouting: Byron Murphy (CB Washington)
You can kill two birds with one stone here, fill a need in the secondary and keep a local kid home. Here are some highlights from Murphy at the 2019 NFL combine.
Mel Kiper ESPN: Chris Lindstrom (G, Boston College)
This is a bit of a surprise.Not many mock draft that have Seattle taking an offensive linemen. Even with the addition of Mike Ipuati and a re-signed D.J. Fluker, Kiper must feel the Seahawks need to add another piece.
SI.com: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (S, Florida)
Another pick for safety. A look at some of Gardner-Johnson’s work at the 2019 NFL combine:
