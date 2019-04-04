Seahawks mock 2019 NFL Draft roundup: What experts are saying about Seattle’s first-round pick

Washington defensive back Byron Murphy runs through a drill during an NFL football Pro Day at the school Monday, April 1, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

College pro days are wrapping up, which means we’re closing in on the 2019 NFL Draft. The three-day event begins on April 25.

So what does that mean for the Seattle Seahawks who have the 21st pick of the 2019 draft? Mostly, it looks like defense is the priority.

Nothing has really shifted in terms of decisions that impact the Seahawks, if they don’t draft a defensive end, defensive back or trade out of the No. 21 spot.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Earl Thomas is officially gone so the search is underway to fill that void at safety. The retirement by New England’s Rob Gronkowski gives the Patriots a reason to trade up and Seattle is a willing partner in this scenario.

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports is keeping with the theme of filling the safety spot; he’s picking Nasir Adderley for the Seahawks. At his pro day, Adderley had to halt his workout due to an injury. Here his is talking with PennLive.com about it.

So this is an interesting pick by NFL.com’s Charles Davis. There haven’t been too many mock drafts that have the Seahawks doing anything on offense, much less at receiver. Secondly, Metcalf’s pre-draft body transformation has gone viral, I mean just look at it:

D.K. Metcalf is Mel Kiper Jr.’s top ranked wide receiver, linebacker, defensive end, strong safety and tight end prospect in this year’s draft. pic.twitter.com/NLcob3O97D — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 11, 2019

Here he is at Ole Miss pro day.

Depth and another talent on the defensive line? Seattle will take it.

You can kill two birds with one stone here, fill a need in the secondary and keep a local kid home. Here are some highlights from Murphy at the 2019 NFL combine.

This is a bit of a surprise.Not many mock draft that have Seattle taking an offensive linemen. Even with the addition of Mike Ipuati and a re-signed D.J. Fluker, Kiper must feel the Seahawks need to add another piece.

Another pick for safety. A look at some of Gardner-Johnson’s work at the 2019 NFL combine: