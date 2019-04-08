Rainiers finish opening series like they started it, losing a lead (and game) in extra innings

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Nabil Crismatt, right, and catcher Austin Nola meet on the mound for a moment after Crismatt hit Chicago Cubs’ Kris Bryant with a pitch in the third inning of a spring training baseball game Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

The Tacoma Rainiers’ opening series with the Sacramento River Cats ended the way it began.

Taking the lead in the top half of the final inning, only to lose the lead and the game in the bottom half. The Rainiers dropped the final game of a five-game set with the Sacramento River Cats, 11-10, in 10 innings.

The loss caps off a rough first weekend for the Rainiers, who managed to pick up just one on the road in Sacramento, a 6-5 effort on Friday. In their four losses they were outscored 37-22.

The Rainiers play their home opener on Tuesday vs. El Paso at 6:05 p.m at Cheney Stadium. Erik Swanson is the probable starting pitcher for the Rainiers.

Tacoma (1-4) trailed 3-0 to the River Cats (4-1) at the end of three innings but rallied with a seven-run fourth to grab a 7-3 lead. The highlight was three-run home run by designated hitter Jose Lobaton, his first of the 2019 season.

Rainiers catcher Austin Nola led the offense by going 4-for-5 with two RBIs and providing what seemed to be the game-winner at the time.

With the score tied 9-9 and one out in the 10th inning, Nola doubled in J.P. Crawford, who started out the inning as the designated runner at second base. But like the season opener, the Rainiers couldn’t hold the lead.

In the bottom of the 10th, Rainiers pitcher R.J. Alaniz walked Austin Slater to put two runners on base with nobody out. Two pitches later, Michael Reed doubled in designated runner Henry Ramos to tie it.

After an intentional walk to Zach Green, Mike Yazstremski, grandson of Red Sox great Carl Yazstremski hit a walk-off sacrifice-fly to bring Austin slater in for the winning run.