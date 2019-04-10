Tiger? Rory? Who are the favorites, and who are the long shots, to win the 2019 Masters

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, practices on the driving range at the Masters golf tournament Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP

The tradition unlike any other begins again on Thursday with the 2019 Masters at Augusta National. So who’s going to win the season’s first major?

According to sportsbook.ag, Rory McIlroy is the pre-tournament favorite at 8-to-1 odds, McIlroy is a Masters victory away from a career grand slam. The world’s top-ranked golfer, Justin Rose, has 15-to-1 odds... and he has also never won the tournament.

One person who does have some noted history with Augusta National is Tiger Woods. The four-time winner has 16-to-1 odds entering the tournament. Reigning Masters champion Patrick Reed has huge odds at 60-to-1, especially when you consider the 2017 winner Sergio Garcia walked into Augusta with 35-to-1 odds last year.

The South Sound area will have some local flavor in this year’s Masters tournament. Kyle Stanley of Gig Harbor has 350-to-1 odds to win in his third time in the tournament. After missing the cut in 2012, he returned to Augusta last year and finished 52nd.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Below is a full list of odds for each participant:

Rory McIlroy 8/1

Dustin Johnson 11/1

Justin Rose 15/1

Rickie Fowler 15/1

Jordan Spieth 16/1

Tiger Woods 16/1

Brooks Koepka 20/1

Francesco Molinari 20/1

Jon Rahm 20/1

Justin Thomas 20/1

Tommy Fleetwood 25/1

Bryson Dechambeau 30/1

Paul Casey 30/1

Bubba Watson 35/1

Hideki Matsuyama 35/1

Jason Day 35/1

Matt Kuchar 35/1

Tony Finau 35/1

Louis Oosthuizen 40/1

Xander Schauffele 40/1

Adam Scott 45/1

Phil Mickelson 45/1

Cameron Smith 50/1

Marc Leishman 50/1

Sergio Garcia 50/1

Patrick Reed 60/1

Henrik Stenson 65/1

Kevin Kisner 65/1

Patrick Cantlay 70/1

Brandt Snedeker 75/1

Charley Hoffman 75/1

Gary Woodland 80/1

Si Woo Kim 80/1

Ian Poulter 100/1

Webb Simpson 100/1

Billy Horschel 125/1

Branden Grace 125/1

Charles Howell III 125/1

Hao Tong Li 125/1

Keegan Bradley 125/1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 125/1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 125/1

Shane Lowry 125/1

Alex Noren 150/1

Charl Schwartzel 150/1

J.B. Holmes 150/1

Matt Wallace 150/1

Thorbjorn Olesen 150/1

Tyrrell Hatton 150/1

Zach Johnson 150/1

Danny Willett 175/1

Eddie Pepperell 175/1

Lucas Bjerregaard 175/1

Corey Conners 200/1

Emiliano Grillo 200/1

Keith Mitchell 200/1

Aaron Wise 250/1

Jimmy Walker 250/1

Kevin Na 250/1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 250/1

Martin Kaymer 300/1

Justin Harding 350/1

Kyle Stanley 350/1

Kevin Tway 400/1

Stewart Cink 400/1

Andrew Landry 500/1

Bernhard Langer 500/1

Fred Couples 500/1

Patton Kizzire 500/1

Satoshi Kodaira 500/1

Shugo Imahira 500/1

Vijay Singh 500/1

Adam Long 600/1

Michael Kim 750/1

Takumi Kanaya 750/1

Viktor Hovland 750/1

Alvaro Ortiz 1000/1

Angel Cabrera 1000/1

Devon Bling 1000/1

Jovan Rebula 1000/1

Kevin O’Connell 1000/1

Mike Weir 1000/1

Sandy Lyle 1000/1

Trevor Immelman 1000/1

Larry Mize 1200/1

Ian Woosnam 2000/1

Jose Maria Olazabal 2000/1