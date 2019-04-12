Reign FC_Roster

Reign FC players arrive at Foss High School in Tacoma for soccer practice on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. toverman@theolympian.com

Reign FC begins the 2019 season on the road vs. the Houston Dash. Here’s a look at the head coaches and team roster for Reign FC.

Coaching staff

Head Coach: Vlatko Andonovski

Assistant Coach: Sam Laity

Assistant Coach: Milan Ivanovic

Assistant Coach: Steph Cox

Goalkeeper Coach: Ljupčo Kmetovski

Forwards

Shea Groom

Darian Jenkins

Jaycie Johnson

Megan Rapinoe

Jasmyne Spencer

Jodie Taylor

The skinny: Megan Rapinoe and Jodie Taylor are expect to lead up front in the Reign FC attack and veteran forward Jasmyne Spencer will make contributions as well. In the offseason, Reign Fc picked up both Darian Jenkins and Shea Groom. There is an opportunity that the new pickups anc make an impact right away since Rapinoe and Taylor are expected to be play in the World Cup for their respective countries.

Midfield

Morgan Andrews

Jessica Fishlock

Elise Kellond-Knight

Allie Long

Morgan Proffitt

Rumi Utsugi

Bev Yanez

The skinny: Allie Long will lead the Reign FC midfield along with Bev Yanez. Jessica Fishlock is also expected to be in the lineup but is on loan from Olympique Lyon of France who are currently in Champions League action. Upon her return, she could take the place of Long as the stronghold in the midfield if Long is selected to participate in the 2019 World Cup.

Defenders

Lauren Barnes

Steph Catley

Celia Jiménez Delgado

Theresa Nielsen

Kristen McNabb

Megan Oyster

Taylor Smith

Christen Westphal

The skinny: Expect Lauren Barnes and Megan Oyster to be the starting center back paring on the Reign FC defense. Celia Jiménez Delgado is expected to see to see her versatility displayed by playing on either the left or right side. Steph Catley will be sitting out the first two games of the season with an injury but is expected to return for the April 27 match vs. Chicago Red stars. Taylor Smith, a recent pickup by Reign FC will not be playing in 2019 due to an ACL injury suffered in December.

Goalkeepers

Michelle Betos

Lydia Williams

The skinny: Both Betos and Williams are reliable starters and head coach Vlatko Andonovski is comfortable with putting either one in net. They are expected to split time but if Williams is called up for World Cup duty for Australia’s national team then expect Betos to be in net during that time.