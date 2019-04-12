Battle of the unbeatens: Toronto FC at Seattle Sounders game preview

Toronto FC (3-0-1) at Seattle Sounders (4-0-1)

Where: CenturyLink Field

Start: 1 p.m.

TV/radio: JoeTV, YouTube TV/950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM

Last meeting: May 9, 2018 (2-1 Seattle)

The midweek game for the Seattle Sounders in Colorado against the Rapids was postponed because of inclement weather so they’ll be a little fresher for today’s game vs. Toronto FC.

This game will showcase two of the more complete and disciplined teams in the league. Both rank high in terms of possession, shots on goal and pass percentage. U.S. National Team member Jozy Altidore has been red hot since returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him late in the 2018 season. In three games, Altdore has started two and scored three goals.

Seattle counters their attack with the forward combo of Raul Ruidiaz and Jordan Morris. Both players have three goals. Just as key to the offense has been a revived Nico Lodeiro. His frequent runs down the left side have turned the Sounders into one of the more potent attacks in all of MLS.