Yelm coach Lindsay Walton talks strategy with batter Cydney Jarvis as they battle Peninsula in the 3A West Central/Southwest bi-district softball tournament Saturday at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey. sbloom@theolympian.com

SOFTBALL PREVIEW

Top players

Tayelyn Cutler, Yelm – Returning All-Area pitcher posted an 0.80 earned run average a year ago and hit .441 with nine home runs and 40 RBI. In her first 24 innings, she’s 4-0 with 63 strikeouts.

Grace Goetsch, River Ridge – Hawks catcher hit an a astounding .612 last year, with three homers and 44 RBI on her way to All-Area honors. Also threw out 10 runners attempting to steal. Thus far this season she’s at .444 with three homers and 8 RBI.

Taylor Gubser, Yelm – Off to an astonishing start with a .629 batting average, the Tornados catcher has belted two home runs while driving in 18 and scoring 14.

Molly Johnston, Elma– In this season’s early going, the Eagles outfielder has the same batting average as last season, .543, with three homers and 12 RBI. An All-Area choice in 2018, she scored 41 runs and drove in 40.

Ashlyn Whalen, WF West – All-State in 2A and offensive MVP of the EvCo, the Bearcats’ shortstop hit .520, with 10 home runs and 43 RBI last season.

Top teams

Yelm comes off a third place finish in the Class 3A state tournament after a runner-up finish in 2017. The Tornados are 9-1 with a 5-0 mark in the 3A South Sound Conference. Capital is another 3A contender at 6-3.

WF West is 9-0 and atop the 2A Evco. The Bearcats have posted a 12-2 record over the past three years of state competition, including winning the 2017 title. Tumwater is in the Evco mix with a 5-3 overall mark.

Elma is out to a 10-0 start and the 1A Evco lead after a runner-up state finish in 2018 thanks to offensive production from their corps of multi-sport athletes.

A team to watch in the small school ranks is 1B Pope John Paul II. The Eagles have played just two games but won both with double-figure run totals.