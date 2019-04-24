Seahawks now have two first-round picks in 2019 NFL draft. Here’s what they could do with them

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider and his staff are preparing for next week’s NFL Draft. How likely is it that they’ll trade their first-round pick? “We don’t necessarily have to go (trade) down all the time. But it’s kind of fun,” Schneider said. AP

The 2019 NFL Draft just got a whole lot more interesting for the Seattle Seahawks.

Before Tuesday, Seattle had the lowest amount of picks with just four. Now, after the Frank Clark trade to Kansas City, they are one of three teams with multiple picks in the first round of the draft.

Sitting at the No. 21 and No. 29 spots in the draft, Seattle has a lot of options. Fill needs with both picks? Grab more picks from a team looking to move up or back in the draft by trading one — or both picks? Here’s a look at four options facing the Seahawks:

Option No. 1: Keep both picks

I love this idea more than I should and so should the Seahawks brass. The main needs for the Seahawks are on defense, especially in the secondary and on the edge. Luckily for Seattle, what does this draft have a lot of? A ton of corners, safeties and edge rushers. Why not get both when you’ve got the picks to do it.

According to Mel Kiper’s Big Board, there’s 16 edge rushers and defensive backs in top 40 alone. It makes sense for Seattle so go ahead and keep both of the picks, get what you need while you’ve got the picks to do it.

Option No. 2: Trade a pick, get more picks

If Seattle wants to trade one of their first round picks in order to get more, who could blame them. A lot of teams are considering doing the same. Here’s just a small amount of teams who have been rumored to be interesting making a first-round trade trade.

Jets

Lions

Dolphins

Patriots

Redskins

Cardinals

Broncos

Browns

Seattle’s No. 21 pick was already an attractive spot and a team like New England may be willing to move up. New England could trade their 32nd pick and maybe an additional pick (they have 12 total this draft) to Seattle for the 21st pick and the Patriots pick one of the tight ends — Noah Fant or T.J. Hockenson both from Iowa — they covet to fill Rob Gronkowski’s spot.

You’d still be able to make the pick to fit your need at the 29 spot. And if you’re just going to swap picks, you still get the chance to maybe get two guys in the first round with New England’s pick at No. 32.

Option No. 3: Trade up to get your guy

If Seattle is keying in on a guy — whether it be a corner, safety, or an edge rusher — then maybe they want to trade up. You’ve got two prime trade back spots in the bottom half of the draft. If a team were to not be able to land the guy they want and they feel confident in getting near the end of the first, Seattle just popped up onto your radar.

Option No. 4: Trade both picks, get out of the first round with a boatload of day two picks

Is it weird? Sure. Should we be shocked if it happens? Nope.

Teams like to trade during the draft and no one more than the Seahawks. So we shouldn’t be shocked if we see Seattle deal both picks and escape the first round ready to pick like crazy in the second and third rounds.

Will this happen? I can’t see it going down because Seattle has too many holes to fill and there’s too many options on the board for them. Then again, who could have seen the trade of Frank Clark?