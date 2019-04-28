Early goals, early red card making it interesting for Sounders, who manage a draw vs. LAFC

A week ago, the Seattle Sounders traveled to Los Angeles and didn’t score a goal until the 51st minute of the game vs. LAFC. A week later, against the same LAFC squad, they didn’t even have to wait a minute to get on the board.

Jordan Morris scored the second fastest goal in team history, scoring 48 seconds in. And then, four minutes later, LAFC’s Carlos Vela scored his league leading 11th goal of the season to tie it.

And that was it as far as scoring goes. Still, the 1-1 tie on Sunday at CenturyLink Field had plenty of action.

In the 17th minute, after physical play from both teams raised the tensions of the game, Seattle’s Cristian Roldan got tangled up with Mark-Anthony Kaye and in the process accidentally made contact with Eduard Atuesta, who fell to the ground. Roldan was issued a red card, the first of his career, for what the officials labeled violent conduct.

Seattle, who was already down six starters due to injuries now were forced to play with 10 men. LAFC, already in control of the game’s possession, only added to that, ending the first half with 73.3 percent possession. Yet, they could not score.

In the second half, it was more of the same. LAFC would primarily be in the Seattle end patiently passing the ball looking for scoring opportunities. They came close twice, once in the 48th minute when Christian Ramirez had a wide open net but his show went over the cross bar. The second near score came in the 67th minute when Kaye’s shot went wide of the net but was negated by an offside on LAFC’s Diego Rossi.

The 10-man Sounders’ side was able to frustrate LAFC’s attempts by clearing ball after fall. For the match, Seattle cleared the ball an astounding 25 times compared to LAFC’s six.

Seattle scoring opportunities were rare but when they came, they had the crowd of over 38,000 on their feet. In the 75th minute Nico Lodeiro had a blast just inside the box saved by LAFC’s Tyler Miller. The Sounders had three corner kicks in a matter of just a minute but could not capitalize.

In stoppage time, a wild scramble saw a Seattle counter attack almost end with a Brad Smith goal but Vela blocked it. On the counter, LAFC took the ball deep into Seattle territory and Kelvin Leerdam was called for a foul. LAFC was issued a free kick well after the four minutes of designated stoppage time yet did not convert.

Seattle’s next match is at Minnesota United on May 4.