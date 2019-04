A look at where UW, WSU players wound up in the 2019 NFL Draft. And free agent signings, too

Washington State offensive lineman Andre Dillard poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the Philadelphia Eagles selected Dillard in the first round at the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini) AP

The 254 picks have been made and the free agent signings are still underway. Here’s a look at what the state of Washington did during the 2019 NFL Draft.

We will keep this updated if there are any new signings.

Round 1

Washington State: Andre Dillard, tackle (Round 1, 22nd pick: Philadelphia Eagles)

University of Washington: Kaleb McGary, tackle (Round 1, 31st pick: Atlanta Falcons)

Round 2

UW: Byron Murphy, cornerback (Round 2, 33rd pick: Arizona Cardinals)

UW: Drew Sample, tight end (Round 2, 52nd pick: Cincinnati Bengals)

UW: Taylor Rapp, safety (Round 2, 61st pick: Los Angeles Rams)

Round 4

UW: Greg Gaines, defensive tackle (Round 4, 134th pick: Los Angeles Rams)

Round 5

UW: Ben Burr-Kirven, linebacker (Round 5, 142nd pick: Seattle Seahawks)

UW: Jordan Miller, cornerback (Round 5, 172nd pick: Atlanta Falcons)

Round 6

WSU: Gardner Minshew, quarterback (Round 6, 178th pick: Jacksonville Jaguars)

Round 7

UW: Myles Gaskin, running Back (Round 7, 234th pick: Miami Dolphins)

Free-agent signings

Drew Lewis, LB (Colorado/Eastlake): Houston Texans

Shane Bowman, DL (UW): Jacksonville Jaguars

Brett Rypien, QB, (Boise State/Shadle Park): Denver Broncos

James Williams, RB (Washington State): Kansas City Chiefs

JoJo McIntosh, safety (UW): Washington Redskins

Jake Browning, QB (UW): Minnesota Vikings

Nsimba Webster, WR (Eastern Washington): Los Angeles Rams