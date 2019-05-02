Two members of Reign FC are headed to France, representing the US in the 2019 Women’s World Cup

U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe, right, celebrates her goal with midfielder Lindsey Horan, front, and defender Crystal Dunn during the second half of the team’s international friendly soccer match against Australia on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Commerce City, Colo. The United States won 5-3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) AP

Two members of the Reign FC, forward Megan Rapinoe and midfielder Allie Long, were named to the 23-woman U.S. Women’s National Team roster for the 2019 Women’s World Cup on Thursday.

This is the 33-year-old Rapinoe’s third time making World Cup roster and the first for Long, 31. The World Cup, hosted by France, begins June 7.

“Words can’t even express my emotions,” Long said in a statement. “But if I could try to make you envision how I feel… picture being a little girl, and you had a dream that you’ve always wanted and always dreamed about and it always motivated you, year after year, even when it seemed impossible at times, and it pushed you through adversities and sacrifices, and then you finally accomplish it. That’s how I feel.”

Coached by Jill Ellis, the USWNT has participated in each of the eight World Cup’s since the tournament began in 1991. The U.S has won three World Cups, the most of any nation. They are the defending champions after winning the 2015 tournament in Canada.

“It feels incredible,” Rapinoe said in a press release. “You could go to 10 World Cups in a row and every one is going to be the most exciting thing that’s ever happened. They all feel totally different. It doesn’t feel like ‘here we go again,’ at all. It’s a totally different squad. I’m so thrilled to be a part of another one and hopefully bring home some hardware.”

Rapinoe has made 150 appearances for the national team and Long has made 42. This NWSL season, Rapinoe has yet to play in any of the three Reign matches because of a strained calf while Long as an assist in three games.

Training camp begins Saturday. The U.S. will play three matches this month — May 12 vs. South Africa in Santa Clara, Calif.; May 16 vs. New Zealand in St. Louis and May 26 vs. Mexico in New Jersey.

The team, in its quest to be the first to repeat since Germany did it in 2003 and 2007, opens Group F pool play at the World Cup on June 11 vs. Thailand. Their other games are June 16 vs. Chile and June 20 vs. Sweden.

The complete roster:

Goalkeepers

Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC)

Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride)

Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders

Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage),

Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars)

Crystal Dunn (NC Courage)

Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride)

Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals FC)

Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC)

Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC)

Midfielders

Morgan Brian(Chicago Red Stars)

Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars)

Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC)

Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit)

Allie Long (Reign FC)

Samantha Mewis (NC Courage)

Forwards

Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC)

Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC)

Jessica McDonald (NC Courage)

Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride)

Christen Press (Utah Royals FC)

Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit)

Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC)