Crawford extends streak as Rainiers shut out Bees for second time in the series

Four Rainiers pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout and shortstop J.P. Crawford extended his on-base streak to 25 games as the Tacoma Rainiers downed Salt Lake, 4-0, Thursday.

The win wraps up a 4-5 roadtrip for the Rainiers, who begin an eight-game homestand Friday at Cheney Stadium. Tacoma recorded two shutouts in its last three games.

Tyler Cloyd started for Tacoma and was relieved after 3 2/3 scoreless inning by Robinson Leyer (1-1), who earned his first victory with 2 1/3 scoreless innings. He was followed by David McKay (two innings) and Parker Markel (one).

Crawford’s first-inning walk extended his bases reached streak, and a single in the sixth extended his hitting streak to eight games. He previously had a 15-game hitting streak that was snapped on April 24 vs. Sacramento.

Bees starter Nick Tropeano’s wild pitch allowed Jose Lobaton to score in the fourth for Tacoma’s first run. Ian Miller followed with a two-out double to score Joey Curletta to make it 2-0. Shed Long slugged his third homer of the season in the fifth to make it 3-0 and Curletta scored on a two-out singled by Tim Lopes in the sixth to complete the scoring.