Sounders’ Saturday game at Minnesota FC reunites them with their former captain

Seattle Sounders (5-1-3, 18 points) at Minnesota United FC (4-3-2, 14 points)

Where: Allianz Field (St. Paul, Minnesota)

Start: 5 p.m.

TV/radio: JoeTV, YouTube TV/950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM

Last meeting: August 4, 2018 (2-1 Seattle)

For the first time, the Seattle Sounders will face their former captain, Ozzie Alonso. In the offseason, Alonso signed a free-agent deal with Minnesota, ending his 10-year run with Seattle.

Alonso ranks first in club history in games played, starts and minutes, and was the last remaining player from the franchise’s inaugural MLS season in 2009. The game will also carry special meaning for Seattle midfielder Cristian Rolan, considers Alonso a mentor.

“I’m happy I’ll get to play against Ozzie (Alonso),” Roldan said. “He’s a mentor of mine, so much of his game has been brought into mine; not backing down and putting your body on the line for the team.”

The Alonso-Roldan meeting almost didn’t happen. Roldan received a red card during the LAFC match last Sunday but it was rescinded upon appeal. Seattle will be without Kelvin Leerdam, however, who got a red in the final minutes of the LAFC match.

The Sounders got encouraging news on the injury front this week. Four of the six starters who were out with injuries could be back.

Victor Rodriguez is out of concussion protocol and will play but Will Bruin (strained hamstring), Raul Ruidiaz (heel contusion), Nouhou (ankle sprain), and Chad Marshall (knee inflammation) are all questionable. One player who is out is Gustav Svensson (strained hamstring).

This will be Seattle’s first time at Allianz Field, previously games vs. Minnesota were held at TFC Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus. The Sounders are 4-0-0 all-time vs. Minnesota.