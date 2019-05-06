Royal baby names for Prince Harry and Meghan? We’ve got some suggestions from the sports world

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle arrive at Nottingham Academy in Nottingham, England. Buckingham Palace said Monday May 6, 2019, that Prince Harry’s wife Meghan has gone into labor with their first child. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) AP

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, better known as Meghan Markle, have announced the birth of their baby boy. He weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces. His name, if there’s one already chosen, has not been announced.

According to the London daily newspaper Express, the proud mother and father want to name their child something strong that unites both the United States and the United Kingdom. It is another sign of the couple looking forward and bringing the British monarchy into a more progressive and modern age.

What’s stronger than naming the royal baby after a professional athlete? What is better than sport to join two countries?

In that spirit, here are a few suggestions:

Prince LeBron of Sussex

Look, the kid is seventh in line for the crown so why not set the tone early and give him the name of “The King,” or otherwise known as LeBron James? It’s perfect, LeBron is universally loved and appreciated. Want to be progressive? Call him LeBron. The image alone of the stockings of the Queen’s great grand kids alone is perfect for it:

Prince George of Cambridge

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge

Prince Louis of Cambridge

Prince LeBron of Sussex

You’re Welcome.

Prince Rock of Sussex

He’s “The most electrifying man in sports entertainment” so why not pay tribute to Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson by naming your child after him?

Prince Kobe of Sussex

The Queen calling one of her great grandchildren Kobe is the best.

Prince Richard Sherman of Sussex

Name him after a fan favorite Seahawk, and you’ll get the love from the 12s. At family get togethers, the newest royal wins while playing Wii bowling then celebrates like this:

Name validation, confirmed.

Prince T’Challa of Sussex

It ain’t gonna happen but it needs to.

Prince Ric Flair of Sussex

The kid is gonna be limousine riding and jet flying before he can talk. It’s perfect.

Prince Beckham of Sussex

David Beckham is close to the Royal Family and is a friend of Harry’s. Now, I’d name him after Tottenham’s Harry Kane but the prince is an Arsenal fan, that ain’t happening.







Beckham sounds like the name of a spoiled rich kid whose parents give him everything while he lives in an enormous house. Bingo.

Let’s just all hope the child isn’t named Apple