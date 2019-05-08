Sounders fortify roster at transer window deadline with center back and old friend Joevin Jones

Sounders defender Joevin Jones (33) steals the ball from New York’s Daniel Royer (77) in the first half. The Seattle Sounders played the New York Red Bulls in a MLS soccer match at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, March 19, 2017. jbessex@gateline.com

As the MLS transfer window closed on Tuesday night, the Seattle Sounders announced a pair of signings they hope will help bolster their depth entering the heart of the MLS schedule.

The Sounders agreed to deals with center back Xavier Arreaga and former Sounder Joevin Jones, both deals are pending the receipt of P-1 visas and international transfer certificates.

“We’re constantly looking to improve our squad, and today we’ve brought in two players – a new face and a familiar face,” Sounders general manager Garth Lagerwey said in a statement. “We needed to get younger at the center back position, and we think Xavier is a player who gives us a good long-term solution. Additionally, we wanted to give ourselves another versatile option in the attack, and Joevin is a player we know well and are confident can come in and help us right away.”

The 24-year-old Arreaga comes to the Sounders from Ecuador’s Barcelona SC where he spent four years with the club. In 79 appearances, Arreaga scored eight goals and played in all 10 of the team’s matches so far in the 2019 season.

Here is Arreaga speaking with the media regarding the move to Seattle.

ESTOY AGRADECIDO CON DIOS!!!



The move to bring back Jones will cost $150,000 and will be paid in January of 2020 to SV Darmstadt 98, a Bundesliga 2 team.

In 63 appearances with the Sounders Jones scored two goals and picked up 17 assists. He was alos member of both the 2016 MLS Cup Championship squad and the 2017 MLS Cup Final.

In July of 2017 he signed to a deal with SV Darmstadt 98 that took effect in 2018. Jones has played just two games for the club and scored one goal.